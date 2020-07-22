1/1
Robert J. Mayer
1960 - 2020
Mayer, Robert J. STEPHENTOWN Robert J. "R.J." Mayer, 59, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his son A.J. at his side. He was born in Pittsfield, Mass. on October 20, 1960, the son of the late James Richard Mayer and Frances Mary Jeske Mayer. He was raised in Stephentown and was a 1979 graduate of Berlin Central School. R.J. was employed earlier in his life by W.J. Cowee, Inc. and Atlantis. He then was employed by Sewing Services in Albany where he repaired sewing machines for 12 years. Later he was employed by Albatross (M7) in Albany where he built heating and air conditioning systems for passenger trains. Most recently, he was employed by Madden's Service Center in Stephentown as an automotive service writer. He enjoyed traveling when he was younger, trips to Lebanon Valley Speedway, and driving his four-wheel quads, dirt bikes and motorcycles. He was the beloved father of Arjay J. "A.J." Mayer (Ali Burdick) of Stephentown; former husband of Frances Mayer Primeau of Halfmoon; brother of Eva (Dave) Atwater of Berlin, Jennifer (Royeon) Lee of Pittstown and the late James Mayer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY 43, Stephentown on Friday from 1-2:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. His ashes will be interred in the Garfield Cemetery, Stephentown following the service. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
JUL
24
Service
02:30 PM
Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
3 entries
July 22, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patrick Martin
July 22, 2020
Frances Primeau
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Hall & Higgins Funeral Home
