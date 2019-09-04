Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. McCabe. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McCabe, Robert J. GUILDERLAND Robert John McCabe passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2019. He was 95 years old. He was born on December 17, 1923, to Charles Vincent and Ella McCabe in Ravena. Robert, known as "Bob" to family and friends, received an undergraduate degree in economics from Champlain College, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Denver. Robert John was the beloved husband of Ruth Anne for 70 years. He was predeceased by Ruth Anne in 2017. Robert was the strong, loving father to Linda A. McCabe Gardner (Guy), Brian R. McCabe (Lynda), the late Peter L. McCabe and Timothy V. McCabe (Bertie). Robert was the awesome grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Jennifer L. Teems (Scott), Sarah W. Gardner Hogenesch (Chris), Jason M. Gardner, Matthew R. McCabe (Christine), Tyson M. McCabe (Lauren), the late Christopher W. McCabe, J. Lacy McCabe, Erica McCabe, Melanie McCabe, Steven McCabe (Brittany) and Faith McCabe. He was also the great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. Robert worked in the N.Y.S. Department of Parole and then worked as personnel director in two companies before founding his own executive employment agency in both Albany and Syracuse. He was a member of the Albany Executives Association, founder of the Syracuse Executives Association, a member of the Lions Club, the American Legion and the VFW, as well as being an avid supporter of the Coeymans Historical Society. He was an active member of the South Bethlehem Methodist Church being both a teacher and trustee. Robert enlisted in the U.S.











McCabe, Robert J. GUILDERLAND Robert John McCabe passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2019. He was 95 years old. He was born on December 17, 1923, to Charles Vincent and Ella McCabe in Ravena. Robert, known as "Bob" to family and friends, received an undergraduate degree in economics from Champlain College, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Denver. Robert John was the beloved husband of Ruth Anne for 70 years. He was predeceased by Ruth Anne in 2017. Robert was the strong, loving father to Linda A. McCabe Gardner (Guy), Brian R. McCabe (Lynda), the late Peter L. McCabe and Timothy V. McCabe (Bertie). Robert was the awesome grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Jennifer L. Teems (Scott), Sarah W. Gardner Hogenesch (Chris), Jason M. Gardner, Matthew R. McCabe (Christine), Tyson M. McCabe (Lauren), the late Christopher W. McCabe, J. Lacy McCabe, Erica McCabe, Melanie McCabe, Steven McCabe (Brittany) and Faith McCabe. He was also the great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. Robert worked in the N.Y.S. Department of Parole and then worked as personnel director in two companies before founding his own executive employment agency in both Albany and Syracuse. He was a member of the Albany Executives Association, founder of the Syracuse Executives Association, a member of the Lions Club, the American Legion and the VFW, as well as being an avid supporter of the Coeymans Historical Society. He was an active member of the South Bethlehem Methodist Church being both a teacher and trustee. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 to join the forces in France, D-Day +23. He went through many battles in France and the Hurtgen Forest. By the end of the war, he attained the rank of sergeant. Robert was a voracious reader of both history and politics and he encouraged his family to read. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying many fishing trips and adventures with his sons and grandsons. The highlights of his fishing career were catching an 818 pound tuna and multiple salmon and steelhead catches. He loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit Europe and the British Isles. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Robert planned a driving tour of Alaska from New York, putting 10,000 miles on their new car. It was a lifetime dream fulfilled! He is deeply missed by his children and grandchildren and he is forever loved and admired. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on September 6, in Babcock Funeral Home in Ravena. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday for visiting hours from 12-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider donations in memory of Robert J. McCabe to the South Bethlehem Methodist Church, 67 Willowbrook Ave, South Bethlehem, NY, 12161 or Tribute Program, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.