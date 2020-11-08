1/
Robert J. Merges
Merges, Robert J. DELMAR Robert J. Merges, 79, entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Albany, Bob was the son of Frank J. and Ann Clark Merges. Bob was the third of five sons in Frank and Ann's family. He shared many fond memories of growing up with his brothers near Hackett Boulevard in Albany, and their adventures in the neighborhood. These early adventures led to a lifelong interest in science and the natural world. After meeting his dear wife, JoAnn Lillibridge, Bob graduated from Siena College and Texas A&M and went on to teach science for 35 years. He was very active in the North Colonie Teachers Association during his 31 years at Shaker Junior High School. Later in his career he held a seasonal, scientific testing position for N.Y.S. D.O.T. After retiring, Bob volunteered with several local service organizations, including the Sister Maureen Joyce Center Food Pantry and Bethlehem Seniors Transportation. Bob enjoyed photography throughout his life, particularly during his many visits to the National Parks with JoAnn. He also took up woodworking and made treasured gifts for family members. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of JoAnn Lillibridge Merges; dear father of Kevin Merges (Amy), Mary Ann Merges, Daniel Merges, and Elizabeth Christine Malone; cherished grandfather of Hannah and David Merges, Ruth and Malachy Snow; brother of Bruce Merges (Barbara), Richard Merges (Barbara), Paul Merges (late Barbara) and Frank Merges (Renee); many nieces, nephews, cousins and former students survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Tuesday, November 10, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, where his memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the Hunter Avenue parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; 150 visitors at a time will be allowed in the church. Those wishing to remember Bob in a special way may send a contribution to either the Sister Maureen Joyce Center Food Pantry, Capital City Rescue Mission, Friends of Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, or the charity of your choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
McVeigh Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
