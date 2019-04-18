Natel, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Natel, 93, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Long Island City, N.Y. on July 23, 1925, he was the son of the late Antonio and Lena Natel. Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for many years as a sheet metal worker and was proud to have worked on the construction of the World Trade Center. Robert was predeceased by his wife, Maria Stella Natel; and siblings, Thomas, Tessie, Rose, Caroline and Ernest. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Grutza (Frank); a son, Robert A. Natel (Ann); and three grandchildren, Susan, Joseph and Michael. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019