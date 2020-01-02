Robert J. Picard

Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Meyers Funeral Home
Delmar, NY
Picard, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Picard passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Robert was a retired Lieutenant from the Albany Fire Department with 34 years of service He is survived by his wife Michele; their children, Jason Crystal (Justin) and Megan. Grandchildren, Dyani, Rocco and Matthew. Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday January 4, at Meyers Funeral Home in Delmar.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020
