Picard, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Picard passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Robert was a retired Lieutenant from the Albany Fire Department with 34 years of service He is survived by his wife Michele; their children, Jason Crystal (Justin) and Megan. Grandchildren, Dyani, Rocco and Matthew. Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday January 4, at Meyers Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020