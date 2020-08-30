1/1
Robert J. Rodd
1935 - 2020
Rodd, Robert J. SALEM Robert J. Rodd, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Troy on December 21, 1935, to the late Raymond P. and Naomi (Toomey) Rodd. Robert proudly served with the United States Navy and the Air National Guard. He was a part of the South Pole Expedition in 1954 on the USS Arneb. While in the Air National Guard he worked in the purchasing and contracting office of the UPSFO-NY. He is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years, Margaret (Johnston) Rodd; his daughter Debbie (Anthony) Cavallo; his son Jeffrey Rodd; his sisters, Joan Schott and Marilyn (Curt) Schatz; stepson Edward Burrell Jr.; three granddaughters, Heather (Matt) Holden, April Rodd and Brittany (Ben) Stanley; as well as seven great-grandchildren and one nephew. The family will be receiving friends and family for services on Wednesday, September 2, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home and burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
2
Burial
02:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
