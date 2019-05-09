Scalise, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Scalise, 77, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Teresian House. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Rose and Anthony Scalise. Bob was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy and went on to Siena College where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree and then continued on to The College of Saint Rose where he received his master's degree in education. Before his retirement in December 2006, Bob held positions at General Electric and the N.Y.S. Department of Education. Bob was an avid skier, enjoyed a game of tennis, was well traveled and had a smile that just would not quit. Bobby, as he was affectionately known, was the beloved brother of Marilyn Scalise Boice and Joan Scalise Manoni (Louis). He was the uncle of Jennifer Sutliff and David Manoni (Ellen); and great-uncle of Ella, Jack and Kate Sutliff. Please join the family for a memorial Mass celebrating Bob's life which will be held in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13. Bob cherished life and added joy to all who knew him. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 9, 2019