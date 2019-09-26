Seoane, Robert J. SCHENECTADY Robert "Rob" J. Seoane, 33, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Utica and was the beloved son of Kathleen Seoane and the late Candelario Seoane. Rob was a graduate of Utica College and had excelled in sports, particularly wrestling. He was a hard-working franchisee of Little Caesar's Pizza in Glens Falls. He enjoyed traveling, rock concerts and WWE wrestling. Rob was the cherished husband of Caitlin A. (Harrison) Seoane. He was the brother of Anthony Seoane; son-in-law of Glen and Suzanne Harrison; and brother-in-law of Matthew Harrison. Rob will be dearly missed by his much-spoiled dogs, Oreo and Bomber. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019