Smith, Robert J. Sr. FEURA BUSH Robert J. Smith Sr., 78, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on September 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Elmer and Edith Smith. Bob was a plumber for over 55 years, taking over the family business in 1984. A lifelong resident of Feura Bush, he was a very active, 60 year member of Jerusalem Reformed Church, where he served the church in many capacities, and also served on the board of Jerusalem Cemetery. He enjoyed bowling, car shows, corvettes, NASCAR, football and was a N.Y. Mets fan. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy (VanDerWal) Smith; children, Robert (Elizabeth) Smith Jr., Mark (Helen) Smith and Laura (Richard) Brown; grandchildren, Michael (Kate) Smith, Rachel and Hannah Smith and Spencer Brown; sister, Bonnie Martin; sister-in-law, Lois (Bill) Price; brother-in-law, Ken (Sharon) VanDerWal; and late sister-in-law, Emily Kennedy; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their care and compassion. A private burial was held in the Jerusalem Cemetery, Feura Bush. Those who wish may send a remembrance in his name to the Jerusalem Reformed Church, P.O. Box 70, Feura Bush, NY, 12067. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.