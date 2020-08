Strohecker, Robert J. WATERVLIET Robert John Strohecker entered into eternal life on August 26, 2020, at the age of 85. A graveside service, to which all friends are invited, will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. There will be no public calling hours. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions to St. Patrick's Cemetery and for additional information.