Tassi, Robert J. MECHANICVILLE Robert J. Tassi, 83 of North Lincoln Street, Hemstreet Park, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland, after an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident, born on December 6, 1935, son of the late Domenico "Angelo" and Marion Matteo Tassi, Bob was a star member of the legendary Mechanicville High School basketball "Whiz Kids," during the 1951-1953 seasons, a team believed to be one of Capital District's historic premier teams, losing only one game in two seasons. At that point in history, there were no State championships to prove otherwise. Bob and his teammates were recently inducted into Mechanicville High School Sports Hall of Fame's inaugural class. After graduation, Bob went on to play hoops at Colgate University on an athletic scholarship, proudly graduating in 1957. Although he did not complete the program, Bob also attended Villanova University's Augustinian Order of the Roman Catholic Church Pastoral Ministry Education working toward priesthood. Bob began his working career as a math teacher for Mechanicville Junior High School, and was a junior varsity basketball and assistant football coach. He later was an analyst of the New York State Department of Civil Service for 17 years and ended his career as senior computer systems analyst of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for 11 years. Bob was a longtime active member of the Mechanicville Golf Club, registering 2 holes in one in his career and enjoyed playing with all his fellow members and friends. Bob was known as a true conversationalist, willing to talk to any and all about sports and life. He was devout parishioner of All Saint on the Hudson Church of Mechanicville. Survivors include his faithful cousins, Debbie (Jim) Horner and her children, Jim Horner and Melissa Horner-Williams, John Michael "Oscar" Zullo, Donna Matteo Keller, Vincent (Karen) Matteo, Michael (Cindy) Marra, and Marilyn (Joe) Zumbo along with several other cousins and many lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, at 11 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Calling hours will be held in the church prior to the Mass on Friday from 9 - 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Saint Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the All Saints on the Hudson Church or the , in respectful memory of Robert J. Tassi. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2019