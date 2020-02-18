Guest Book View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Ave. Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Umholtz, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Umholtz, 90, entered eternal life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Grand in Guilderland Center. Bob was born on August 24, 1929, and was the son of the late John and Margaret Welch Umholtz. He was the brother of Lois Leikhim, Margaret Weaver and Richard Umholtz. Many nieces and nephews survive. Bob graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1947. He received his bachelor's degree from NYSCT (SUNY) in 1951 and his M.B.A. from Siena College in 1960. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1951-1988. He retired as a chief petty officer. Bob worked for the state of New York from 1951-1986 when he retired from the Office of General Services. He enjoyed travel both local and abroad. Bob was a member of the Siena Opera Club, and he loved gardening and dogs. He was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany and very active and longtime parishioner of the former St. Teresa of Avila Church in Albany. Funeral services on Thursday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Thursday, February 20, prior to the funeral Mass from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Bob in a special way may send contributions to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598. To leave a message for the family, please visit















Umholtz, Robert J. ALBANY Robert J. Umholtz, 90, entered eternal life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Grand in Guilderland Center. Bob was born on August 24, 1929, and was the son of the late John and Margaret Welch Umholtz. He was the brother of Lois Leikhim, Margaret Weaver and Richard Umholtz. Many nieces and nephews survive. Bob graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1947. He received his bachelor's degree from NYSCT (SUNY) in 1951 and his M.B.A. from Siena College in 1960. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1951-1988. He retired as a chief petty officer. Bob worked for the state of New York from 1951-1986 when he retired from the Office of General Services. He enjoyed travel both local and abroad. Bob was a member of the Siena Opera Club, and he loved gardening and dogs. He was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany and very active and longtime parishioner of the former St. Teresa of Avila Church in Albany. Funeral services on Thursday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave. (Father John Bradley Way), Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Thursday, February 20, prior to the funeral Mass from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Bob in a special way may send contributions to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close