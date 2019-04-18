Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Van de Wal, Robert J. RENSSELAER Robert J. Van de Wal, 92, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family, on April 16, 2019, at home in Franciscan Heights, Rensselaer. He was the son of the late Derickus and Mary (Salisbury) Van de Wal. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leona (Hutchings) Van de Wal; son and daughter-in-law, Dale R. and Eve Van de Wal; daughters, Sally Lamberson, Nancy Pavelich, and Brenda Van de Wal; and grandchildren, Ann Van de Wal (fiance Frank Candella), Robert Van de Wal (fiancee Alyssa Alberico), and Karly Lamberson. Robert was "Dad" to Catherine Ernst and "Grandpa" to the Hazelet Family. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Anna Van de Wal, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, David (Mary), Ray, Walter (Anna May), baby brother Benjamin; and nephew Walter Van de Wal Jr. Robert lived in Castleton most of his life. He graduated from Castleton High School, served in the Army during















Van de Wal, Robert J. RENSSELAER Robert J. Van de Wal, 92, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family, on April 16, 2019, at home in Franciscan Heights, Rensselaer. He was the son of the late Derickus and Mary (Salisbury) Van de Wal. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leona (Hutchings) Van de Wal; son and daughter-in-law, Dale R. and Eve Van de Wal; daughters, Sally Lamberson, Nancy Pavelich, and Brenda Van de Wal; and grandchildren, Ann Van de Wal (fiance Frank Candella), Robert Van de Wal (fiancee Alyssa Alberico), and Karly Lamberson. Robert was "Dad" to Catherine Ernst and "Grandpa" to the Hazelet Family. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Anna Van de Wal, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, David (Mary), Ray, Walter (Anna May), baby brother Benjamin; and nephew Walter Van de Wal Jr. Robert lived in Castleton most of his life. He graduated from Castleton High School, served in the Army during World War II , and then in the National Guard. He worked at Anti-Corrosive Metal Products for 20 years and retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Social Services in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water sports, camping, gardening, bird watching, and bowling, and he loved nature and being outdoors. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family. In his youth, Robert was proud to have won the Soap Box Derby in Castleton, going on to compete in the same in Chicago. He was a Boy Scout, and later he helped with Little League and was a member of the Schodack Rod and Gun Club, where he won many trap-shooting trophies. He was a 58-year member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, a longtime member of the Esquatak Historical Society, and a member of the Swartz Senior Center. Visiting hours will be held at Ray Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service to begin at 12 p.m. Private interment will take place in the Mountain View Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1583 Carney Road, Castleton, NY, 12033, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral Home Ray Funeral Service, Inc.

59 Seaman Ave

Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033

(518) 732-7663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close