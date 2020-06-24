Vosburgh, Robert J. COLONIE Robert J. Vosburgh, 79, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness surrounded by his wife Sandra, daughter Raebeth and grandchildren, Scott and Haley on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother Charlotte (Chrysler) Vosburgh; stepfather Donald Vosburgh; biological father Nicholas Dominski; and brothers, Raymond, Ronald and Donald. He was also predeceased by former wife, Sarah Vosburgh; son-in-law Philip Charpentier; stepdaughter Debbie Jean Palmatier Lackey; grandson Shad Lackey; and stepson Howard Palmatier. He is also survived by sons, R.J. and Guy Vosburgh; grandchildren, Krystle Kalinowski, Curtis Vosburgh and Chasity Vosburgh; stepdaughters, Linda (Art) Devlin, Sandra Lynn (Carl) Sherman and Ida Charpentier; and many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert was raised in Voorheesville where he lived for many years until moving to Colonie 22 years ago. He worked on the construction crew that built the Northway and ran Cioffi Bros. garage in downtown Albany until a debilitating accident in 1971 made it difficult to work. He became a stay at home dad, entrepreneur, auctioneer and graduate of Russell Sage College and Logos Bible College. He loved working on cars and driving them. He enjoyed having his grandchildren and their friends over to swim or jump on the trampoline and take them on adventures and vacation in Maine. He also loved dressing up as Santa and spreading Christmas cheer. Services will be at the graveside in Memory Gardens, procession beginning from New Comer 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. If you wish, donations may be made in his honor to New Scotland Presbyterian Church 2010 New Scotland Rd. Slingerlands, NY 12159 To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.