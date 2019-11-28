Wagner, Robert J. WATERFORD Robert J. Wagner, 63 of Waterford and formerly of Lansingburgh, passed suddenly on November 19, 2019, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Frederick and Yvonne Robatoy Wagner. Mr. Wagner was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and was retired from H L Gage Sales in Albany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served until 1975. Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Gaudreau (Justin); his son, Robert Wagner; sister, Patricia Simmons Bova (Ed); his longtime friend and companion Patty Smith; and his grandchildren, Ava Gaudreau and Tyler Wagner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Frederick Wagner Jr. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave. (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 28, 2019