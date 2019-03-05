Waters, Robert J. NASSAU Robert J. Waters, 64 of Nassau, passed away at home on March 1, 2019, following a battle with lung cancer. Robert was born in Albany on October 11, 1954, to the late Edward S. and Sarah F. (Wheeler). Originally from West Lebanon, Robert graduated from New Lebanon Central Schools and Hudson Valley Community College with an associate's degree in accounting. Never actually leaving town he worked as a stocker and counter person, and eventually bookkeeper for Hicks Lumber Company for 23 years, then an office worker for Larabee Fuel Company for 16 years. He was working for VRS Sales, LTD (Shakerley Fire Trucks) in Clifton Park when diagnosed with lung cancer in September of 2017. Robert had been in the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, Inc. since February 1973, and maintained offices of lieutenant, secretary, vice president, and was the treasurer since 1990. He was also a member of the Columbia County Volunteer Firefighters Association. Pastimes included working at Lebanon Valley Speedway for several years doing everything except starter and announcer. He loved to watch NASCAR races, Yankees baseball, and was a member of the North East Stock Car Old Timers (NESCOT). He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann (Higgins) whom he married on April 18, 2014; his daughter, Kristine (David) Moxon; and four granddaughters, Kali, Madeline, Abigail, and Emily all of Nassau. He is also survived by a brother Garry (Bonnie) Waters of East Chatham; a sister, Shari (Gary) Stottler of Honeyoe Falls; an uncle Russell Wheeler; two nephews and many cousins. Robert will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at the Lebanon Valley Speedway Clubhouse on March 24, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, Inc., P.O. Box 162, New Lebanon, NY, 12125 or to the Northeast Pyr Rescue, P.O. Box 704, Lee, MA, 01238.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019