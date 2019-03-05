Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Waters. View Sign









Waters, Robert J. NASSAU Robert J. Waters, 64 of Nassau, passed away at home on March 1, 2019, following a battle with lung cancer. Robert was born in Albany on October 11, 1954, to the late Edward S. and Sarah F. (Wheeler). Originally from West Lebanon, Robert graduated from New Lebanon Central Schools and Hudson Valley Community College with an associate's degree in accounting. Never actually leaving town he worked as a stocker and counter person, and eventually bookkeeper for Hicks Lumber Company for 23 years, then an office worker for Larabee Fuel Company for 16 years. He was working for VRS Sales, LTD (Shakerley Fire Trucks) in Clifton Park when diagnosed with lung cancer in September of 2017. Robert had been in the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, Inc. since February 1973, and maintained offices of lieutenant, secretary, vice president, and was the treasurer since 1990. He was also a member of the Columbia County Volunteer Firefighters Association. Pastimes included working at Lebanon Valley Speedway for several years doing everything except starter and announcer. He loved to watch NASCAR races, Yankees baseball, and was a member of the North East Stock Car Old Timers (NESCOT). He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann (Higgins) whom he married on April 18, 2014; his daughter, Kristine (David) Moxon; and four granddaughters, Kali, Madeline, Abigail, and Emily all of Nassau. He is also survived by a brother Garry (Bonnie) Waters of East Chatham; a sister, Shari (Gary) Stottler of Honeyoe Falls; an uncle Russell Wheeler; two nephews and many cousins. Robert will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at the Lebanon Valley Speedway Clubhouse on March 24, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, Inc., P.O. Box 162, New Lebanon, NY, 12125 or to the Northeast Pyr Rescue, P.O. Box 704, Lee, MA, 01238. Funeral Home Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home

11 Elm Street

Nassau , NY 12123

(518) 766-3828 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close