Wojnarowski, Robert J. BALLSTON LAKE Robert J. Wojnarowski, 74, passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Edith (Townsend); his only daughter Deborah Wojnarowski-Marshall; his two grandchildren, Trayce and Trevor Marshall; along with his surviving sisters and many nephews and nieces and he we would never forget his brothers and sisters in Christ. Robert was the first child and oldest son born on December 1, 1945, in Troy, growing up in Watervliet to his predeceased parents, Barney and Helen Wojnarowski. When he was of age he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After receiving an honorable discharge he went and obtained three master's degrees in electrical engineering, a physicist, and a seminary degree. He worked at General Electric R&D Center for over 40 years obtaining over 175 known patents, many more considered top secret. He worked in the church for over 30 years eventually building Oakwood Bible Church in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with a calling hour prior to the service from 5-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the Albany Medical Center, Melodies Center. 43 New Scotland Ave. MC-119, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 8, 2020