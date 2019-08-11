|
Tysz, Robert "Rob" Jacob Jnr. REXFORD Robert "Rob" Jacob Tysz Jnr., 51 of Nott Road, died suddenly on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 3, 1968, in Westfield, Mass. and was the son of Robert Jacob and Barbara Carlin Tysz. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Beth Rudgers Tysz, to whom he was married for nearly 20 years; and father to son Caleb and daughter Carlin. A devoted father and husband, he was never happier than when he was working in the workshop and greenhouse with his daughter, participating in scout trips and projects with his son, or taking the family on cross-country adventures to camp in the National Parks. It was his planning and vision that helped his family see sites they will remember always. He was a graduate of Salem State College in Salem, Mass. with a bachelor's degree in urban geography. He was a senior scientist for Atkins Global working from Rexford. He served as a certified floodplain manager and on the boards of both the New York State Association of State Floodplain and Stormwater Managers and the Association of State Floodplain Managers. He craved knowledge, reading all the time and inspired his children to do the same. He was assistant scout master for his son's Boyscout Troop 3036 and amazing with his workmanship, craftmanship, woodworking and home remodeling. He was a true artisan. He is survived by his wife Sarah; his son Caleb; his daughter Carlin; his mother Barbara of West Springfield, Mass.; his father Bob of New Port Richey, Fla.; and his brother Andy of Beverly, Mass.; along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. His family and friends meant the world to him. He will be missed for the smiles he gave us all. A celebration of Robert Jacob's life will take place in the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, on August 15, at 2 p.m. with calling hours at the same location the day before on August 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a fund established to provide for his children's education needs: the Robert Jacob Tysz, Jnr. Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 186, Rexford, NY 12148 or in honor of his love of National Parks to the Yellowstone Foundation: https://www.yellowstone.org/ Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019