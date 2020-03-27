Carmody, Robert "Bob" James ALBANY Robert "Bob" James Carmody, 70, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C. Born in Forest Hills, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Carmody. After receiving his associate degree, Bob proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. While living in Albany, he worked for Verizon for 30 years including installing the first 9-1-1 lines in the city. Bob loved fishing and boating on Green Lake in the Adirondacks, snowmobiling, creating in and out of his workshop, completing crossword puzzles, traveling to the islands and rooting for the N.Y. Yankees and N.C. State Wolfpack. However, spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him the most joy, especially during retirement on the gulf coast of Florida and in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. He is survived by his children, Michael R. Carmody (Alicia Albee) of Weaverville, N.C., and Jacqueline E. Rosati (John) of Asheville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Quinn Carmody, Thomas Carmody, Dominic Rosati, Jack Rosati, and Kacey Smith; his brother, Michael of Pompano Beach, Fla.; his niece, Kimber-Lee LaVenture (David) of Niskayuna; and his nephew, Tanner Holford (Suzanne) of Colonie. He was predeceased by his mother, father and brothers, John and Tim. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public celebration at this time. A celebration of his life in Albany will be announced when it is safe for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the at: www2.heart.org/goto/BobCarmody Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Carmody family, and words of comfort may be shared at CrawfordRay.com
