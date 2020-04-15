Monroe, Robert "Bob" James Sr. LATHAM Robert "Bob" James Monroe, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Latham in the loving care of his family. Bob was born in Rome, N.Y. and was the son of the late Frank J. and Elizabeth (Doty) Monroe. Robert was the beloved husband to Joan (Thibodeau) Monroe for close to 59 years. Bob was a musician, a CPA, a businessman, but above all he was a husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob moved from Oneida, N.Y. when he was 11, lived in So. Colonie before settling in Latham. He was a graduate of Vincention Institute and Siena College. Bob worked as a CPA with the firm of Shaye, Lutz, Schwartz & King, later became controller at St. Peter's Hospital, eventually becoming CFO for General Steel Fabricators in Latham & Empire Steel in Malta. Bob took up the trombone in grade school, played in the VI Red Jackets, was a trombonist and occasional vocalist for the Riverboat Jazz Band and the Old Wazoo Good Time Band, performing throughout the Capital District. Bob often said the trombone paid for the groceries in his early married years. He loved the Saratoga Races in August and considered himself a rail-bird. Bob took up golf when he retired and liked to play with friends and family. He and Joan enjoyed vacationing, especially with lifelong friends, Rich and Marian Milham. Bob considered his sons to be his greatest accomplishment, Robert, Jr., of Waltham, Mass., Kenneth of Ballston Lake and Scott of Arlington, Va. Bob leaves behind his sister Joan (Monroe) Reich; his grandchildren, Sarah (Monroe) Demchuk, Eric Monroe, Helen Monroe and Nathaniel Monroe; his great-granddaugher, Victoria Grace; his niece, Christine Reich; and nephews, Stephen, Michael and David Robertson. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Katherine (Monroe) Schultz; and brother, Brian Monroe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2020