Hedgeman, Robert J."Bob" DELMAR Robert J."Bob" Hedgeman, 74, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born in Albany to the late Eugene Hedgeman and Dorothy Mesick Hedgeman. Bob graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in 1964 and later that summer joined the United States Navy in order to fulfill his fourth grade dream of sailing the seas as his hero John Paul Jones had. He returned home from four years of naval service to take a temporary printing job at Williams Press. It would not be long before Bob felt called again to serve his community as an Albany Police Officer. He retired from the department after 20 years of service in 1990. Bob was an avid reader and letter writer. He was fond of cats, history, printing, model railroading and cigars. Above all, Bob cherished his time with his family, whom affectionately referred to him as "The Captain." He approached life with a sense of humor, an enormous faith in God and an abundance of daily gratitude for all that had. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Susan Winslow Hedgeman; his sisters, Jean Hedgeman and Marie Hedgeman Deitz; as well as his brother Joseph Hedgeman. He is survived by his children, Catherine Hedgeman, and Kristen (Brian) Lawler; his grandchildren, Samuel Lawler, Morgan Lawler, and his namesake Brendan Robert Hedgeman; his sister Phyllis Hedgeman Jacobson; his sister-in-law Patricia Hedgeman; the mother of his children, Paula Hedgeman; and his companion of many years Margaret Severie. He will also be missed by several loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his family physician Dr. Adam Lammly, his oncologist Dr. A. Maria DeJesus and The Community Hospice for their swift interventions to provide for his comfort and the needs of his family during this difficult time. At the request of the "Captain," there will be no services. He will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens where his wife, parents and siblings await him. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to the Albany Police and Fire Foundation, P.O. Box 8537, Albany, NY, 12208 or albanypoliceandfirefoundation.org






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
