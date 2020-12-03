Colvin, Robert Jonathan CASTLETON Robert Jonathan Colvin, age 66, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1954, in Albany to Robert F. Colvin and Vetulia (Judy) Cellini Colvin. Raised in Rensselaer and having served in the Navy, Bob married Angela Fabian on June 27, 1975. He worked for many years at Ash Trading Corp in Menands before assuming ownership, retiring in 2013 to spend time with his family. He impressed many with his skills as an electrician, a carpenter, and a plumber. He was a kind soul, a hands-on problem solver, and an avid home-improver: a true Jack-of-all-trades. Among his top accomplishments, he would include bowling an 11-strike game, coaching an undefeated high school girls softball team, building a garage that is larger than his house, and helping out anyone who needed it (even if they didn't ask). His family was always his first priority, but his passing is a loss for all who knew his true spirit and loved him. He was predeceased by his parents, and he is survived by his wife, Angela; three children, Bobby (Mike) Colvin, Sherri (Adam) Gibson, and Danny (Faith) Colvin; four grandchildren, Tyler, Lexi, Brady, and Aurelia; his parents-in-law, Raymond and Rose Ann Fabian; three sisters, Virginia (Steve) Lazzaro, Debra (Jake) Adams, and Lori (Anton) Beza; three sisters-in-law, Debra (John) Signorelli, Susan (Skip) Teator, and Joanne (Mike) Connolly; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, December 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. A private funeral service for immediate family members will follow. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy requirements will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Regional ALS Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205.