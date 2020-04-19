Biittig, Robert Joseph HALFMOON Robert Joseph Biittig, 61 of Halfmoon, died on April 15, 2020, from COVID-19. He was born on April 4, 1959, to Betty (Warren) Biittig and the late Joseph O. Biittig of West Sand Lake. Bob was a proud and awarded security service technician for over 38 years. He loved his friends and family especially his grandkids, Dylan and Deliah. Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa (King) Biittig; his mother, Betty A. Warren; his stepdad, Roger Robillard; and his stepson, Jeromy S. Morrissey (Tania). He was a loving grandfather to Dylan and Deliah Morrissey. He will be missed by his sisters, Deborah A. Tilton (Chet), Dawn M. Bachus (Earl), Lisa L. Shaw (Thomas), and Lori L. Warner (Mike); his stepsisters, Pam Paslow (Kelly), and Crystal Pipino (RJ); his brother-in-law, Kyle King (Laurel) and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. We would like to especially thank his niece Darci Primeau (Jeremiah) and aunt Linda Mae Biittig for their unwavering support and advice through such difficult times. Services will be announced in the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020