Broderick, Robert Joseph DAYTON, Ohio Robert Broderick "Bob" passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born to the late Eugene P. Broderick and his wife Albina (Sue) Broderick (Nee DeMartino) on December 10, 1939. Bob graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1958. He received his B.S. degree from Ohio State University. He taught high school, then worked in Food Service and Conference Center Management for many years. Bob was predeceased by his parents; and by his brother-in-law, Terry Bayly. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pam Moorman Broderick; his son, Roric (Catherine); his sisters, Judy Mussi and Susan Bayly; brother, Tom Broderick (Kathy); and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his cat McKenzie and his poodle Sassy. If you wish to make a donation in Bob's memory, please send it to The Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Avenue, Troy, NY, 12182. Please be sure to include in memory of Robert Broderick.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019