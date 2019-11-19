Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ Our Light Catholic Church 1 Maria Dr. Loudonville , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bytner, Robert Joseph COLONIE Bob Bytner peacefully entered into Heaven on November 17, 2019, at the age of 90. Born on December 30, 1928, in Bucyrus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Robert N. Wilson and Marion A. Cholewa. Bob was adopted by William Bytner upon Marion's marriage to William in 1938. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1946 and proudly served four years as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return from military duty, he also attended Siena College. He married Anne Bernice Sullivan on April 23, 1955. They settled in Colonie and raised seven children. The Tanglewood neighborhood was forever changed by his steak/clambake cookouts enjoyed by several families. He retired from the N.Y. Telephone Co./Verizon after 37 years of service. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was to install the first fiber optic circuit in New York for the 1980 Olympics. During these working years, he was a member of the charitable organization Telephone Pioneers of America and an active member of the Colonie Elks. He stayed physically active during his adult life, including tennis, road biking and swimming. Upon his retirement, he and Bernie spent winters in Florida, traveled throughout the U.S. and enjoyed spending time with family. Our beloved patriarch will be greatly missed; not one of us will ever grill a steak without seeing him holding a Manhattan while he cooked that beef to perfection. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Bernice (2016); his infant son, Brian (1957); and his infant grandson, Jeffrey (1992). He is survived by his seven children, Kerry, Joanne (David) Newman, Karen (Chick) Weir, Bonnie (Mark) Malewicz, Kevin (Joan Flanigan), Richard and James; eight grandsons and six great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Sharon Tietgens for her care, guidance and support and also to Lystra Stopera, CNA for her loving and compassionate care and assistance during Bob's most recent illness. Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of Northeastern New York or to .











