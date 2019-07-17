Radliff, Robert K. Sr. WATERVLIET Robert K. Radliff Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019, holding the hand of Margaret, his wife of 55 years. Bob was known to all as an extremely thoughtful, hard-working, kind and generous man. He spent time with his family, coached baseball and volunteered for many community activities. Bob often made gifts to groups and people in need without seeking any validation or acknowledgment. He enjoyed sports, learning about history, playing bridge and horse racing. He was a long-suffering N.Y. Giants fan. Bob was a civil engineer who worked in the public sector his entire career. He retired as the director of the Design Bureau for the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation. He was an active member of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials. He received his Master of Engineering from R.P.I. and his undergraduate degree at Clarkson University. Bob grew up in Scotia, where he played school basketball, then established a home and raised a family in southern Saratoga County. Bob battled with a neurological illness for decades and received support from many family members, friends and personal assistants. The family especially extends its gratitude to Dr. David Hornick, Eric Smith, R.N., Michael Massa, The Community Hospice, Shaker Pointe at Carondolet, Frank Carpenter, Lynne, Sherry, Tim, Joe Kinner and Ken Zeman. Bob is survived by his wife Margaret; his daughter Elizabeth; son Bob (Alison); grandchildren, Abigail and Schuyler; sisters, Nancy Zeman (Ken), and Suzanne Sather (Larry); many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Joe Kinner (Linda) and sister-in-law Mary Zlotnick (Joe). He was predeceased by Sanford, his father; and Irene Welsh, his mother. The funeral will be on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner 104th St.), Lansingburgh on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In Bob's memory, please consider making a contribution to The Community Hospice, Double H Ranch, or any organization or person seeking to make the world a better place. For online condolences please visit: theriverviewfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 17, 2019