Snyder, Robert K. COLONIE Robert K. Snyder, 80 of Colonie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Mary A. Snyder. Bob worked for the New York State Department of Transportation for 35 years. He was former commander of American Legion Post 1256 and an active supporter of Robert L. Weininger Memorial VFW Post 8692 in Colonie. Bob was also a member of Community Reformed Church. He was a lifelong NY Yankees and NY Giants fan and also enjoyed attending basketball games at UAlbany. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and dry wit. Bob was the beloved husband of 52 years to Anne V. Fitzpatrick Snyder; and devoted father of Amy (Glenn) Lewis and Sarah (Joshua) Herzog. Bob was the brother of Ronald (Ellen) Snyder and Mary Alice (Richard) Bennett. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be live streamed on Thursday, May 21, at 2 p.m. from Cannon Funeral Home. To view the service, visit Bob's obituary on CannonFuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 1256 at 140 VFW Road, Albany, NY 12205 or Community Reformed Church of Colonie at 701 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY 12205 in memory of Robert K. Snyder. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit CannonFuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.