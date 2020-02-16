Kingman, Robert WYNANTSKILL Robert Kingman, 74 of Wynantskill, passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, Feburary 12, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Queens, N.Y. and was the son of the late Gordon Maury and Catherine Corso Kingman and loving husband of Alma Ellen Ketonen Kingman of Wynantskill. Robert had been employed for many years by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company as a senior systems analyst. Robert enjoyed all of his transportation hobbies including trains and buses. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. In addition to his wife Alma, Robert is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Manton and Carole Kingman; as well as his grandchildren, Angela Marie Munao and Elizabeth Manton . The funeral service for Robert will be held on Monday evening at 4 p.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy, with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday from 2- 4 p.m. Interment wth full military will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Duell Road, Schuylerville N.Y.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020