Robert "Bob" Klimkewicz
Klimkewicz, Robert "Bob" HALFMOON Robert "Bob" Klimkewicz, 81 years young, passed into another life on May 2, 2020. He was the husband of Arlene McDonnell Klimkewicz for 61 years; the father of Sharon Perry (Clifton Perry), Michael Klimkewicz (Karen Gazda), Patricia Klimkewicz and Lyn Murphy (the late James Murphy); grandfather of Ryan Klimkewicz and Matthew Murphy; and a uncle, brother, and friend. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Stella Klimkewicz. Bob attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy and was a small business owner of Glatz's Market on the corner of Partridge and Morris Streets and Empire Trading Company in Albany for many years. He retired from Albany County as a Steam Fireman and went on to work parttime for MRK Real Property before his illness. Bob was a first responder, a lifetime member of Westmere Fire Department, serving 28 years as an active volunteer. Funeral services will be private for the family in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. A memorial Mass will be held in the future in Christ the King Church in Guilderland. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.
