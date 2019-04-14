Alexander, Robert L. ALBANY Robert L. Alexander, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was employed at the Stratton V.A. Medical Center and with Albany Medical Center for over 40 years. Robert is survived by his brother, Tyrone Alexander; his children, Baxter, Robin and Kallyn; and his significant other, Elizabeth Cullen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrea, Brittany, Jayla and Joshua and a host of extended family and friends. Calling hours will be held in the Walls Temple AME Zion Church, 27 Delaware St. Albany, on Wednesday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Colonie Senior Service Center, Bright Horizon Program, 6 Winners Circle #1, Albany, NY, 12205 To leave a message of condolence, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019