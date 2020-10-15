1/1
Robert L. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bailey, Robert L. GUILDERLAND Robert L. Bailey, 84, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Sunbury, Pa., he was the son of Harold and Ruth Cromley Bailey. From 1954-1957 he served our country in the United States Army. Bob had been a State Farm insurance agent since January of 1963. An avid car collector, Bob loved to golf, hunt, snowmobile and spend time on his boat. He will be remembered as the best dad ever and for his dedication to his family. He is survived by his three daughters, Dawn and Lisa Bailey and Audra Angerami; his five grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Nathaniel and Nicholas Sardynski and Marissa Angerami; his two great-granddaughters, Addie and Paislie Sardynski; his significant other, Anna Stay; and longtime friend, Nancy Oldow. He is also survived by his three siblings, Richard Bailey, Sandra Druzba, and Terry Pugliese and several nieces and nephews. He will be loved and missed by all.Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ella Stay Bailey. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. All COVID-19 restrictions will be adhered to and masks must be worn. Burial, with military honors, will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved