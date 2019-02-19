Ecuyer, Robert L. SLINGERLANDS Robert L. Ecuyer, 82 of Slingerlands, passed away peacefully late Saturday, February 16, 2019. Known to his family and friends as Bob, he was born on December 30, 1936, in Albany where he grew up and lived. He was employed for many years by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation, and later by the former State Emergency Management Office. Bob was dedicated to his family. He was an avid seeker of knowledge, loved books, Budokai Karate, tennis, and volleyball. Bob was predeceased by his wife Carol; brother Anthony R.; and son Robert A. He is survived by his life partner Diane; sister Jeanne; daughter Mary (husband Eric); grandsons, Billy and Robbie, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany, on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A prayer service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Autism Association 1 Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, RI, 02871. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Ecuyer.
Hans Funeral Home
1088 Western Ave
Albany, NY 12203
(518) 489-2161
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019