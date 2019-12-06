Griffin, Robert L. BERNE Robert L. Griffin, 70, passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born in Catskill and was the son of the late Leroy Griffin and Beryl Carter. Bob had worked for Callanan Industries and Teamsters Local #294, Albany for several years. He was a recreational pilot and had been a flight instructor at Freehold Airport. Bob enjoyed spending time at Cape Cod, antiquing and coin collecting. He was a member of the A* Town Rumble Scooter club. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carole A. Praga; sons, Robert L. (Christy) Griffin Jr. and Kyle (Nicole) Griffin; stepchildren, Yvette Reittinger (Leonard Niski), Gina Gifford (Shira Fernandes), Angie Downey, Anthony Praga, Diana Praga, Kathy (Seth) Powers and the late Nicholas Praga. Bob was the brother of Doug (Lisa) Griffin, Kim Griffin, and the late Leroy Griffin. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205 or Community Hospice of Albany, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Robert l. Griffin. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019