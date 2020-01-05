Helmes, Robert L. Sr. WYNANTSKILL Robert L. Helmes Sr. "Moose," 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Helmes. Bob was a teamster truck driver for 36 years before his retirement. Moose loved John Wayne and enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks with his family. Above all, he loved his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his four sons, Robert L. Helmes Jr., William Helmes (Sandra), David Helmes (Sarah) and Daniel Helmes (Brooke). He is also survived by his siblings, Henry Shultz Jr. (Debra), Ann Shumaker and Ruth Shultz Jr. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to online at StJude.org/donate. To a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020