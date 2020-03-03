Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Henrickson. View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Send Flowers Obituary

Henrickson, Robert L. EAST NASSAU Robert L. Henrickson, environmental activist, former broadcaster, master carpenter, and one-time mayor of East Nassau, passed away in February. He was 75 years old, and lived in East Nassau. A "founding father" of East Nassau, Henrickson served as Trustee, Highway Superintendent and one-time Mayor in the 1990s and early 2000s. He helped lead the Lane Construction anti-mining movement in that area for years against great odds, and was at the center of the notorious Pledge of Allegiance fracas created by his pro-mining political opponents. "His tireless advocacy for the environment and civic engagement has left a legacy that will not be forgotten," said Mayor Adam Acquario. From 1981 to 1989, Bob was a community volunteer and music director of WRPI Radio in Troy. As music director, he helped solidify WRPI's role as the broadcast home of the avant garde/post-punk/"downtown" New York music scene. He greatly expanded WRPI's fabled record library in the waning days of LPs and the birth of compact discs. Host of the Wednesday night program Organized Noise, he championed such artists as Glenn Branca, Eliot Sharp, John Giorno, John Zorn, Meredith Monk, and Diamanda Galas, and such local musicians as Lee Shaw and Susannah McCorkle. 91.5 FM listeners will recall his mellifluous baritone voice seemingly tailor-made for broadcasting and insightful conversations about music, politics and life. Through Bob's efforts the New Music New York festivals took place at The Egg in Albany in the mid-1980s, while WRPI became the home of cutting-edge programming, garnering a wide audience of listeners. "Between his featured 'Album of the Week', 'Weird Record' at the end of each program, and extensive sets of mixed music, Bob gave you a show that you just knew would take you into uncharted realms of expression," said colleague Don Drewecki. Then-station manager Ken Johnson recalled his "embodiment of musical programming and artfully organized, thoughtful commentary the perfect blend for new music aficionados." Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, professionally, Bob was a master carpenter and building contractor for many years. In the early 1960s he volunteered at the then-new WMHT/Channel 17 as an assistant to Will Stone, when the station was located at the Riverside School in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Bob will be remembered for his seriousness and devotion to purpose, willingness to challenge the core beliefs of people, businesses and institutions, and work to define a path different than anyone might have imagined. He was deeply connected to the people and causes he cared about. Funeral and memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time. He leaves no survivors, but many admirers.







Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2020

