LaPierre, Robert L. WATERVLIET Robert L. LaPierre, 73, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Hanley) LaPierre. Robert was raised and educated in Watervliet, where he attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and later graduated from Catholic High in 1964. He served the city of Watervliet as a police officer for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1989. Robert and his wife then moved to Florida where he began his second career as a school bus driver for special needs children and finally retired in 2012. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loved to vacation with his family in Cape Cod. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Barbara (Cranney) LaPierre; his children, Nicole (Skip) VanAuken and Robert (Christina) LaPierre; his grandchildren, Taylor VanAuken and Rylee Van Auken; his sister, Joyce Leibach; his "second" daughter, Cheryl (Jon) Rakoski; and lifelong friend, Louie Wilkinson. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his stepfather, Ed Rogers. Funeral services for Robert will be announced at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are lessened. Those wishing to remember Robert in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
