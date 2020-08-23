1/1
Robert L. LaPierre
LaPierre, Robert L. WATERVLIET Robert L. LaPierre, 73, passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Hanley) LaPierre. Robert was raised and educated in Watervliet, where he attended St. Patrick's Elementary School and later graduated from Catholic High in 1964. He served the city of Watervliet as a police officer for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1989. Robert and his wife then moved to Florida where he began his second career as a school bus driver for special needs children and finally retired in 2012. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loved to vacation with his family in Cape Cod. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Barbara (Cranney) LaPierre; his children, Nicole (Skip) VanAuken and Robert (Christina) LaPierre; his grandchildren, Taylor VanAuken and Rylee Van Auken; his sister, Joyce Leibach; his "second" daughter, Cheryl (Jon) Rakoski; and lifelong friend, Louie Wilkinson. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his stepfather, Ed Rogers. The wake will be on Friday, August 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services for Robert will be on August 29, at 10 a.m. in Parker Brothers Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watervliet. Those wishing to remember Robert in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
