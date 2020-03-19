Robinson, Robert L. Jr. EAST GREENBUSH Robert L. Robinson Jr., 75, died at home, unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. Born in Morristown, Vt. in 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Lyle Robinson Sr. and Bernice (Gay) Robinson. He married Kathleen Ann Hess on March 7, 1970, in St. Mary's Church in Morris, N.Y. Along with his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by his son, Robert Lyle Robinson III (Samantha); granddaughter Jenna Lynn Robinson (the light of his life); brother Jerry; sisters, Gloria, Joanie, Ginny and Debbie. Bob was predeceased by his daughter Melissa Ann Robinson; and his sister Connie. Bob was a Vietnam Era Army veteran. He has been a resident of East Greenbush since 1972. He had worked for the N.Y.S. Thruway before retiring. Bob's greatest joy was to do whatever to make others happy and to receive a thank you for payment. God Bless, Bob! There will be no funeral services at this time.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020