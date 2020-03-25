Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Tod" Ryan Sr.. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan, Robert L. "Tod" Sr. AVERILL PARK Tod Ryan was granted his final wish when after a long happy life, he died peacefully in his own bed in the home he loved on Glass Lake, surrounded by his devoted family. Robert L. Ryan Sr., "Bob" or "Toddy," born in 1927, son of Frank J. Ryan Sr. and Jane Foley Ryan died on March 21, 2020, following several years of declining health. Tod proudly served his country as a Marine, enlisting the day after he graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1945 and he remained a Marine in his heart until the day he died. While at LaSalle he was a member of the Mounted Troop and the boxing team. Following his years in the service, he attended Siena College until joining the family paint business, Frank J. Ryan and Sons, where he stayed until his retirement in 2010. In turn, Tod brought his own sons into the family business and was proud to see how they expanded it. Known as the "Mayor of Fourth Street," Tod had a wide and varied circle of friends. The colorful characters of downtown Troy were the source of countless stories he delivered with an Irish storyteller's skill and humor. In his younger years, he was an expert downhill skier, and also enjoyed golf and tennis throughout his life. A man who enjoyed a challenge, in mid-life he earned his private pilot's license and also bought a motorcycle. After retirement, his travels with Joan took him across Europe, into Asia, and through the Panama Canal. Tod's faith was integral to all of his life's choices. He was a volunteer at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy and later at Saint Henry's Church in Averill Park. He was a founding member of The Glass Lake Association, a member of the Troy Knights of Columbus and the Marine Corps. League, and served as a volunteer eucharistic minister at Samaritan Hospital. Tod's political ideals aligned with his moral compass. He was a self-described rock-ribbed Democrat, but he never voted a straight ticket. He was treasurer for Jack Kennedy's Rensselaer County campaign. He is survived by the love of his life, Joan Irene Gaynor Ryan. Their 66-year love affair has been an inspiration for all who knew them. Also surviving him are his six children: Beth (Jim) Matejka of Voorheesville, Anne Ryan of Rochester, Therese (Bart) Stillman of Guilderland, Robert L. (Sherri) Ryan Jr. of Brunswick, Clare (Richard) Sirois of Maplewood, N.J., and Stephen Ryan of Poestenkill; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tod was predeceased by his siblings, three brothers, Frank (Pat), J. Paul (Rosie), and Vincent (Butch); and one sister, Jane Cloutier. Tod's family is grateful for the many years of compassionate care provided by Dr. Charles Sulzman. They are also grateful to Rensselaer County Community Hospice for his final months of care. A memorial Mass and proper Irish sendoff will be held at a later date to be announced. A private service was held for the family on March 25, 2020. If you would like to donate in Tod's name, gifts may be made to LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Road, Troy, NY, 12180 or the . Tod will be dearly, deeply missed... last touch. Visit











