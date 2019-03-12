Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Schuyler. View Sign

Schuyler, Robert L. SELKIRK Robert L. Schuyler, 74 of Selkirk, formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday March 9, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. He was born on December 5, 1944, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late John E. and Janice (Husick) Schuyler. Bob joined the Navy in 1963 and served until being medically discharged in 1966. He then worked many years manufacturing fire engines with American LaFrance in Elmira, N.Y., followed by Kovatch Mobile Equipment in Nesquehoning, Pa. He was an active member in the American Legion including past commander in Tamaqua, Pa. Bob loved to play golf and cards with his friends. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Henrietta "Cookie" Schuyler; as well as his brother John W. Schuyler; and sister Jean Winslow. He was a loving father to his four daughters, Terrie (Bill) Rogers of Hazelton, Pa., Veronica Bishop of Newark Valley, N.Y., Lorraine (Bill) McCarthy of Waverly, N.Y. and Michelle (Barry) Van Steele of Bethlehem, N.Y. He adored his eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He will also be missed dearly by his sister Dorothy "Dutch" Soule of Waverly, N.Y. Family and friends may call on Thursday, March 14, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to: to the . For those wishing to send condolence or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting



