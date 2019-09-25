Schwartz, Robert L. SCOTIA Robert L. Schwartz, age 67 of Scotia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born on February 16, 1952, he was the son of the late James and Claire Schwartz.Robert worked for General Electric in Schenectady and Waterford for over 40 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed skiing. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa (Chris) Chiesa, and Stephanie Schwartz; brother James Schwartz; sister Christine Hendrickson; and his grandchildren, Samuel and Natalie Chiesa. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by going to heart.org. To express condolences, please visit CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019