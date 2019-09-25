Robert L. Schwartz (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Schwartz.
Service Information
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY
12065
(518)-371-5334
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Schwartz, Robert L. SCOTIA Robert L. Schwartz, age 67 of Scotia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born on February 16, 1952, he was the son of the late James and Claire Schwartz.Robert worked for General Electric in Schenectady and Waterford for over 40 years. He loved to ride his motorcycle and enjoyed skiing. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa (Chris) Chiesa, and Stephanie Schwartz; brother James Schwartz; sister Christine Hendrickson; and his grandchildren, Samuel and Natalie Chiesa. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by going to heart.org. To express condolences, please visit CatricalaFuneralHome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.