White, Robert L. CLIFTON PARK Robert L. White, 84 of Beechwood Drive, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was born on April 11, 1935, in Queens and was the son of the late William and Alice McCulley White. Robert retired as a machinist and tool designer from Raloid Tool in Mechanicville and had worked in manufacturing for over 40 years. He was a member of the Sportsmen's Club of Clifton Park enjoying rifle and pistol shooting. He was an avid hunter and has lived in Clifton Park for over 40 years. He came to the area from Sayville, N.Y. He was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Robert was the beloved husband of Dolores Ervolino White, whom he married on September 7, 1958. He was the devoted father of Theresa "Terry" Rochford (Brian) of Rexford, Carol L. White of Clifton Park and Robert L. White Jr. of Ashland, Tenn.; brother of the late William A. White and his twin sister, Alice Brockmann; cherished grandfather of Michele and Kevin Rochford; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 20, 2019