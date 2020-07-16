Wilkins, Robert L. LOUDONVILLE Robert L. Wilkins, 56, ever strong and brave, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Robert was the son of Albert and Ursula White. Robert was the devoted husband of 34 years to Edna Coyne Wilkins. Bob was born in Bitburg, Germany. He was a decorated U.S. Army veteran, graduate of H.V.C.C. and retired from Verizon after many years as a master technician. Bob had a great sense of humor and was known as a prankster. He was a "Font of Useless Knowledge" and could disassemble anything and could make it work even with parts left over. Bob loved to go salmon fishing with friends and to surprise his family on holidays by serving dishes like "Turducken." He knew the best dives off the beaten path to grab tasty grub and he will be endlessly loved. Robert is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Zachary) Palmer and Lindsey Casey; adoring Opa (grandfather) of Vivienne, Evangeline and Dexter; his siblings, Gabrielle (Leon) Pinkerton, Sybille (George) Akers, Glenn (Wendi) White, and Belinda (Loren) Bartling; and many nieces and nephews all of whom feared "The Nose." He will be greatly missed by his four-legged companion, Sancho. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Sunday, July 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. In following with N.Y.S. regulations, everyone must wear a mask and capacity will be limited to current regulations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to the Wounded Warriors
