Wolff, Robert L. Jr. DUMAGUETE, Philippines Robert L. Wolff Jr. died on August 24, 2018, at age 75 in his home in Dumaguete, the Philippines. He was born on October 8, 1942, in Cambridge, N.Y. to Robert L. Wolff Sr. and Dorothy K. Wolff. He is survived by his children, Robert, Charlotte, and John; and his granddaughter Anastasia. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on October 8, at Ashlar Lodge, 2543 NY-40, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019