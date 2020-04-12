Robert Lacey (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lacey.
Service Information
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY
12210
(518)-434-3887
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lacey, Robert ALBANY Robert Lacey, 74, passed at St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born on March 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Lula Mae Lacy. He was preceded in death by two brothers, JW and Archies. He is survived by his sisters, Naomi, Dorothy Carter (Walter), Patricia Mcneil (Richard), Deborah Hine, MaryLou Eillis, and Mary Nobles; four brothers, James, John, Wellie, Otis Bosh, and their wives; special friend Alan Siegel and friends, several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, no services will be held.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.