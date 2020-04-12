Lacey, Robert ALBANY Robert Lacey, 74, passed at St. Peter's Hospital on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born on March 12, 1946, he was the son of the late Lula Mae Lacy. He was preceded in death by two brothers, JW and Archies. He is survived by his sisters, Naomi, Dorothy Carter (Walter), Patricia Mcneil (Richard), Deborah Hine, MaryLou Eillis, and Mary Nobles; four brothers, James, John, Wellie, Otis Bosh, and their wives; special friend Alan Siegel and friends, several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all the nurses and doctors. Due to the current environment surrounding COVID-19, no services will be held.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020