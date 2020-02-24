Ewell, Robert Lawrence ALBANY Robert Lawrence Ewell was born in Albany on March 21, 1933, to the late Robert Lawrence and Helen Ewell. He returned to his parent's loving arms on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his dedicated love, Alma, and family at his side. Bob, as he was affectionally called, was educated in the Albany City School System, graduating from Philip Schuyler High School in 1952. In 1953, he enlisted to the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years. After returning to the Capital Region, he worked as a graphic artist for the Albany Public Library, retiring in August 1998. His memory will be forever cherished by his significant other Alma Poole; his three children: Brenda Grissom-Ewell, Robert Ewell III and Estelle Jackson, all of California; stepdaughter Joyce Poole; his sister Ruth Young; niece Kimberly Young-Wilkins (Curt); nephew Lawrence "Larry" Ewell; twenty grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, in the Walls Temple AME Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020