Leather, Dr. Robert "Bob" CHATHAM Dr. Robert "Bob" Leather, 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Chatham. Born in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Percy K. and Conchita (Morcillo) Leather. Bob attended R.P.I. for his B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1948 and Albany Medical College for his M.D. in 1954. He worked for Grumman Aircraft for two years before attending Medical School. After college Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1955- 1957 in Germany. Dr. Leather then went on to work much of his life at Albany Medical Center as a general and vascular surgeon until his retirement in 1999. He was one of a group of surgeons who helped to develop the trauma unit at Albany Medical Center. He attained the positions of head of vascular surgery and head of surgery and continued to teach at Albany Medical College. Robert Paul Leather was an internationally famous vascular surgeon who helped create procedures and operations that have had a lasting effect upon several aspects of arterial reconstruction. Coming from an engineering background and later deciding to go into medical school, his methodical, analytic and data-driven thought processes lent themselves to the problems of vascular surgery which were being worked out for the first time in the late 1950s and 1960s. His residency and subsequent 40-year career at Albany Medical Center Hospital was in particular notable for the development of the "In-Situ" method of limb revascularization which required a knowledge of equipment, design, the biophysics of arteries and veins, and the development of microsurgical techniques. Other notable advances in surgery of the aorta and carotid arteries came from his mind and hands in conjunction with Dr. Alastair Karmody and Dr. Dhiraj Shah. The strength of this group led to the development of a world-renowned center of vascular surgery which to this day maintains a goal of expanding the envelope of the possible in vascular surgery while providing exemplary care of patients. Several current leaders in this field were trained by Dr. Leather and this group; this tradition has continued and expanded even after his retirement in the 1990s. A gifted surgeon with a unique set of skills, Dr. Leather will be missed for now but lauded forever by vascular surgeons throughout the world. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, traveling, F1 racing, was a sports car and airplane enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; his children, Jonathan M. Leather, Catherine Klein, Gregory P. Leather and Geoffrey T. Leather; grandchildren, Kathleen Leather Engle, Stephen and Aaron Leather, Heather and Amanda Klein and David and Allison Leather; and great-grandchildren, Simon, Graham, Adalaide Engle and Neva Klein Temple. He was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Gibbo Leather; three brothers, Peter, James and John. Special thanks to Columbia Greene Hospice staff for their exceptional care. Thanks to special caregivers Shannon and Kathie Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Ave., Chatham. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name may be made to the Community Hospice of Columbia Greene. For directions or to convey a condolence visit frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020