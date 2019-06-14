Lee, Robert ALBANY Robert Lee unexpectedly departed this life on June 10, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Robert, affectionately known as Bobby, was born on December 26, 1946, in Albany. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps; retiree of Bethlehem Steel; lifetime member of VFW Post 8444; and past Potentate Al Tabari Temple No. 121. Preceding him in death are his brothers, Joe, Fred, Johnny, Larry and Jerry Lee; his sisters, Fredell and Rosemarie Lee; his mother, Rose Campbell; and his father, Fred Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Mary; his children, Eric Lee of Delaware, Ericka Green of Albany, Robin and Tywanda Lee of Albany, Amanda Jackson (UV) of Albany, and Daniel Jackson of Mississippi; sisters, Margaret Lee of Schenectady, Emily Lee Beasley of Delmar, Essie and Patricia Lee of Albany; brothers, Kenny and Eric Lee of Albany; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A home going service will be held in the Walls Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany on Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m., with a viewing held prior from 9 - 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave an online message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 14, 2019