HOFFMAN Robert M. Today is your 31st birthday and we still think of you and desperately miss you every day. For reasons we will never understand, you could not stay with us, but we will always treasure the time we had with you and the part of you that still lives on in each of us. Robert - loving you was easy and our love for you continues to burn strong in our hearts. We thank you for helping us make better lives for ourselves. Thank you for dancing, singing, volunteering, eating, complaining, watching, adventuring, and laughing with us. Thank you for loving us for all that we are. We will never forget you, our beloved son and brother and uncle and friend. We Love You Aways, Mom and Dad, Jesse, Julie, Greg, Brady and Lila Bee and All of Your Family and Friends (With a Little Help From LL)



