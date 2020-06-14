Holsapple, Robert M. DELMAR Robert M. Holsapple, 80, died peacefully at his Crannell Avenue home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Stephen and Kathleen Conroy Holsapple. Bob was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School in Poughkeepsie through the eighth grade, then moving on to Arlington High School and finally graduating from Harpur College in Binghamton with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962. Bob's lifelong career was in the mental health field. Bob was employed by New York State in the Office of Mental Health for 35 years, first as a statistician and then for many years in the Inspection and Certification Bureau where he worked to insure that people with disabilities were receiving appropriate and quality services. He also was involved with Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. in Albany, evaluating programs that served individuals with disabilities who were homeless. Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force Reserves stationed out of Stewart A.R.B. in Newburgh, N.Y. Bob's memberships included: Junior Varsity Baseball in Arlington High School, Goliards Social Club in Harpur College as well as the Newman Club at Harpur where he served as president and the Pin Topplers, a bowling league at the college. He was also involved in the Young Republicans. Bob was also an Honor Key recipient. Bob was an avid baseball fan and rooted for his lifelong favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved participating in fantasy baseball leagues where he put his training in statistics to good use. He was known by everyone for his unique and quirky sense of humor and his interest in politics for which he held strong opinions but an open mind. Most of all, Bob will be remembered for his lifelong devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was always the first to provide sage advice, support and help whenever needed. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard Holsapple.Bob is survived by his wife, Carmen Holsapple; stepchildren: Kimberly Holsapple of Albany and Christian P. Holsapple of Florida; and grandchildren: Courtney M. Holsapple of Delmar and Christian M. Holsapple of Albany. A memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make contributions in his memory to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.